$231.89 Million in Sales Expected for United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) to announce $231.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the highest is $277.07 million. United Insurance posted sales of $178.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full-year sales of $772.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.70 million to $798.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $813.97 million per share, with estimates ranging from $788.60 million to $839.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. United Insurance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $182.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million.

UIHC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of United Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

United Insurance opened at $20.12 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.54 per share, with a total value of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

