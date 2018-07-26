2,128 Shares in Western Digital Corp (WDC) Acquired by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Amerigo Asset Management bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,104,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,026.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 633,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 623,418 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,276,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,099,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $193,700,000 after acquiring an additional 468,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,494 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 379,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim set a $125.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $75.63 on Thursday. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. Western Digital had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other Western Digital news, Director Michael D. Lambert sold 11,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $991,226.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,336,319.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,466.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

