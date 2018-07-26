1,987 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 57,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.82.

UnitedHealth Group opened at $254.86 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $259.01. The firm has a market cap of $243.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at $39,118,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,829 shares of company stock worth $8,779,979 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

