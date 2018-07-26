$188.13 Million in Sales Expected for Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) will post sales of $188.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.70 million. Blue Apron posted sales of $238.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full-year sales of $806.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $758.80 million to $843.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $914.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $846.50 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.26 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 155.60%. Blue Apron’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on APRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 71,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,069. The company has a market cap of $562.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad Dickerson sold 21,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $74,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,510 shares of company stock worth $1,880,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 74.7% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,882,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,748 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 173.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,574,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 997,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. OZ Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

