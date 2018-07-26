15,789 Shares in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth $237,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth $380,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth $455,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth $549,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.15%. research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.