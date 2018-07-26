$153.60 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Corp (TRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce $153.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $155.90 million. Trustmark posted sales of $153.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $609.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $618.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $632.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $624.90 million to $644.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.50 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.32. 404,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

