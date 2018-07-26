151,200 Shares in Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.
Shares of Pure Acquisition opened at $10.27 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Pure Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $10.35.
About Pure Acquisition
Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU).
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.