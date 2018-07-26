151,200 Shares in Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Shares of Pure Acquisition opened at $10.27 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Pure Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

About Pure Acquisition

Pure Acquisition Corp. focuses on the opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

