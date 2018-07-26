14,700 Shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,080 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,376,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5,021.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 682,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 438,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $689.25 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, CFO Chad Stone acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,283.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 9,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $175,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

