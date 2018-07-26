$142.58 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report sales of $142.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.50 million to $143.78 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $137.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $572.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.80 million to $578.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $585.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $577.60 million to $591.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBU. ValuEngine upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,366 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $306,291.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 2,681 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $160,136.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,296.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,589 shares of company stock worth $2,230,126. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Bank System traded down $0.33, hitting $64.30, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 289,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,130. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.75%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

