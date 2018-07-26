13,653 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, insider Eran Vanounou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $33,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 941,330 shares of company stock valued at $18,381,200. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LivePerson opened at $24.45 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 0.96.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $58.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. LivePerson’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

