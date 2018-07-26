$111.53 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce $111.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.90 million and the lowest is $111.05 million. El Pollo LoCo reported sales of $105.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year sales of $429.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.37 million to $433.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $443.94 million per share, with estimates ranging from $433.50 million to $455.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LOCO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

El Pollo LoCo traded up $0.10, hitting $11.80, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 158,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,506. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $453.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply