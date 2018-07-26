$111.53 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce $111.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.90 million and the lowest is $111.05 million. El Pollo LoCo reported sales of $105.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year sales of $429.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.37 million to $433.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $443.94 million per share, with estimates ranging from $433.50 million to $455.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo LoCo.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LOCO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

El Pollo LoCo traded up $0.10, hitting $11.80, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 158,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,506. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $453.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.