10,561 Shares in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,558,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,572,000 after buying an additional 5,720,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,255,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,233,000 after buying an additional 452,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,813,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,286,000 after buying an additional 1,403,412 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,514,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,093,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,892,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,477,000 after buying an additional 221,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.37.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

