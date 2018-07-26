$101.65 Million in Sales Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will post sales of $101.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.79 million. Ship Finance International reported sales of $94.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year sales of $429.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $452.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $476.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $498.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.12 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised Ship Finance International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ship Finance International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ship Finance International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 655,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the first quarter valued at about $9,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ship Finance International by 146.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 337,073 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ship Finance International by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 372,783 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ship Finance International traded up $0.10, hitting $14.45, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 455,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.29. Ship Finance International has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

