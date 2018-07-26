10,000 Shares in Tractor Supply (TSCO) Purchased by Tyvor Capital LLC

Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $570,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $512,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 425.7% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $1,635,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,048. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In related news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,470.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,607. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

