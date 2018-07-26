$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.35. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. MED upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $786,011.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $137,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 67.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.16. 160,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,175. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eaton has a 52-week low of $69.82 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

