$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microsoft Co. (MSFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5,931.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,569 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,005,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,879 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7,456.3% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft opened at $110.83 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $831.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.