-$0.52 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRN. ValuEngine lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics traded down $0.18, reaching $3.52, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,511. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

In other news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $50,710.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $32,290 and have sold 194,698 shares worth $1,060,778. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

