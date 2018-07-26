$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 47.13% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,640. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $583.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply