$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 47.13% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,640. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $583.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.