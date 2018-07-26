$0.40 EPS Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,845.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties opened at $13.83 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 21, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,242 guestrooms located in 26 states.

