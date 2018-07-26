$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Entercom Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Entercom Communications posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entercom Communications will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entercom Communications.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up 208.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ETM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of Entercom Communications traded down $0.18, hitting $7.77, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,637. Entercom Communications has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,718,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene D. Levin sold 85,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $659,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,021.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,971,913 shares of company stock worth $15,288,668. Corporate insiders own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,203,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,864,000 after acquiring an additional 723,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,601,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $21,271,000. Finally, Investure LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $14,640,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

