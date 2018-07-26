$0.20 EPS Expected for Titan International Inc (TWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 322.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $425.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.27 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,140,000 after purchasing an additional 178,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Titan International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,308,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Titan International by 6.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 710,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Titan International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan International traded up $0.23, reaching $10.33, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 188,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.06. Titan International has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.