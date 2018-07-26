-$0.18 EPS Expected for Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.10). Aqua Metals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 766.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQMS shares. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Aqua Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aqua Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Aqua Metals traded down $0.07, hitting $2.95, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 282,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.06.

In other Aqua Metals news, President Stephen Cotton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $212,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $130,675. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 656.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 312,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 270,788 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 439,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 175,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

