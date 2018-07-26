$0.15 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNEB. Sandler O’Neill cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 289,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 86,812 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 140,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 84,320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 269,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp traded down $0.05, reaching $10.90, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,054. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $332.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.