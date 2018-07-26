-$0.09 EPS Expected for Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Microvision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Microvision posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvision will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microvision.

Get Microvision alerts:

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 421.25% and a negative net margin of 209.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Microvision opened at $0.95 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.31. Microvision has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvision stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 151.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,816 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Microvision worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.