$0.05 EPS Expected for Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enduro Royalty Trust’s earnings. Enduro Royalty Trust posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enduro Royalty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enduro Royalty Trust.

Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter. Enduro Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 47.00% and a net margin of 98.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enduro Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of NDRO stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.26. Enduro Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.74%. Enduro Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enduro Royalty Trust stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Enduro Royalty Trust worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Enduro Royalty Trust

Enduro Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

