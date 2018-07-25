Zipper (ZIP) Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Zipper has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, FCoin and DigiFinex. Zipper has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.65 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

