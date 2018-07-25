Zions Bancorp (ZION) Given New $53.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.62.

Shares of Zions Bancorp opened at $52.25 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zions Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 17,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $983,969.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $359,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,649 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 260,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,141,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

