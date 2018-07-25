Zions Bancorp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) – FIG Partners raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Zions Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZION. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 price objective on Zions Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zions Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 730.3% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 432,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after purchasing an additional 380,543 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 27.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 612,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 130,017 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David E. Blackford sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $359,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $77,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,315 shares of company stock worth $2,803,649 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

