Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,348,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,537,000 after buying an additional 2,861,472 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in Accenture by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,503,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,833,000 after buying an additional 223,617 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 14,894.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 5,095,100 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,991,000 after buying an additional 108,730 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,994,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $766,684,000 after buying an additional 74,921 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Accenture opened at $165.17 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $127.26 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.99, for a total value of $276,041.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $735,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,410.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $8,296,018. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

