Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of BK opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.