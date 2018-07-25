Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 34,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

CX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Shares of CX opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.