Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake Decreased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,553,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,788,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 250,125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 332,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after acquiring an additional 186,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $144.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.50. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.78 and a 12 month high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $372,111.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,014.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $3,122,247.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,338 shares in the company, valued at $47,513,292.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,067 shares of company stock worth $4,735,258 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

