Zacks: Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) Given $10.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shiloh Industries an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 39,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,472. Shiloh Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $297.34 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 90,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 704.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 109,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.