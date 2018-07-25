Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to “Buy”

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $203.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer remains focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays with less risk for operation. The region has been growing production even with reduced investment. Moreover, we appreciate the excellent financial health of the company. Pioneer has debt to capitalization ratio of 16.7% which is much lower than 47.2% for the broader industry. On top of that, the upstream energy player beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters with an average positive earnings surprise of 55.3%. For the current year, we expect revenues and earnings to increase nearly 48% and 236.6%, respectively on the back highr oil and gas price realizations. In view of these positives, we consider the stock to have considerable upside potential.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $244.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.36.

PXD opened at $187.17 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $462,694.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,901 shares in the company, valued at $59,249,728.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

