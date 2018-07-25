Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY) to Hold

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Imperial Tobacco Group alerts:

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group opened at $37.57 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.