Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exponent (EXPO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

EXPO opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.67. Exponent has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $52.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.42 million. Exponent had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 29,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $2,570,141.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Pye sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $322,164.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,262 shares of company stock worth $3,586,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.