Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

DLPN stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.31% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

