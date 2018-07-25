Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nordic American Tanker (NAT) to Hold

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAT. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “$2.37” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker opened at $2.28 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $332.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at $2,768,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 43.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,177 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at $866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 33.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,520,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 384,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 56.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 382,351 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

