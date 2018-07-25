Zacks Investment Research Lowers MaxLinear (MXL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

MXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. William Blair began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of MaxLinear opened at $17.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.00. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $110.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,253.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 62.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 34.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

