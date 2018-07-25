Zacks Investment Research Lowers Limelight Networks (LLNW) to Sell

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $569.88 million, a PE ratio of -235.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 151,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $789,812.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Boncel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,381 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 195,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,934,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 72,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

