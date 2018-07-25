Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolus (EOLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Evolus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Evolus opened at $19.53 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 1,000,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $18,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristine Romine acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $62,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,840 shares of company stock worth $797,007.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $516,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

