Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.57.

Sportsman’s Warehouse opened at $5.15 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $231.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.66. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $1,162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,932,652 shares of company stock valued at $24,660,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 121.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 193,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 55.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 56.0% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 364,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

