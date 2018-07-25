Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ReNeuron Group (RNUGF) to Hold

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ReNeuron Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of RNUGF remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. ReNeuron Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -364.69.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat critical limb ischaemia, a side effect of diabetes.

