Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hecla Mining (HL) to Sell

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Hecla Mining opened at $3.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 796,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 540,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 60,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

