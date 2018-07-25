Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Garrison Capital (GARS) to Hold

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GARS. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of Garrison Capital traded up $0.03, reaching $8.36, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 14,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,407. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Garrison Capital has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Garrison Capital by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Garrison Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Garrison Capital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Garrison Capital by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garrison Capital (GARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.