Zacks: FBL Financial Group (FFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBL Financial Group traded down $0.80, hitting $81.25, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,019. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

