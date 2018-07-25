Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resolute Energy Corp (REN) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.51. Resolute Energy reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resolute Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $9.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resolute Energy.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Resolute Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

REN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Resolute Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

In other Resolute Energy news, CEO Richard F. Betz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,155,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 983,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NYSE:REN opened at $32.58 on Friday. Resolute Energy has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $769.34 million, a P/E ratio of 543.00 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

