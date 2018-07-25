Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAA. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,059 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,527.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,061,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,523 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,909,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,772,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,763 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline traded up $0.45, reaching $24.37, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,611. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 127.66%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.