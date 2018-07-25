Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post sales of $517.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.20 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $485.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $4,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,953,978.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,763 shares of company stock worth $12,428,544. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

