Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) will report $325.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group Inc Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.80 million. Zillow Group Inc Class A reported sales of $266.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc Class A will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zillow Group Inc Class A.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.72 million. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ZG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group Inc Class A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

ZG stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 1.01. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in the first quarter worth $183,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 204.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 805.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Inc Class A Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

